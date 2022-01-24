Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 499 thousand and one examination were conducted for different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and those in contact with them. and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,629 new infections with the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 828,328.

The Ministry also announced the death of five people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,219 cases.

She expressed her regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also announced the recovery of 1,115 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 769,458.

The Ministry announced the provision of 26,189 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday is 23 million and 339 thousand and 861 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 235.99 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



