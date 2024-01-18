The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, revealed that the cumulative savings achieved by the Dubai government’s huge investments in developing the infrastructure of the road and transport sectors, during the period from 2006 to 2023, amounted to 262 billion dirhams, from the value of time and fuel wasted due to… Traffic congestion, compared to 140 billion dirhams spent by the government on developing the road network and the mass transportation system, as the authority’s revenues in 2022 amounted to about 8.9 billion dirhams. It also contributed to increasing the number of users of public and shared transportation from 95 million passengers in 2006 to about half a billion passengers in the year. 2022, increasing the percentage of trips by public transportation from 6% to 21.6%, and reducing road accident deaths from 21.9 per 100,000 population in 2006 to 1.9 in 2022, a decrease of 90%.

This came in the keynote speech delivered by Al Tayer at the Dubai International Project Management Forum, entitled “Leading Mega Projects and Strategic Transformations.”

Al Tayer said: “The Authority has achieved exceptional success in completing a number of giant projects within the specified time period, the most important of which are the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro, the Dubai Tram, Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro, and the Dubai Water Canal,” noting that investment in infrastructure is the main driver. For the economic growth of any city in the world, for example, it is expected that the ratio of economic benefits to costs (Benefit Cost Ratio) in some road projects will reach 8.8 dirhams by 2030, while the Dubai Metro succeeded in achieving the break-even point between benefits and costs, in 2017. 2016, and the percentage is expected to reach 4.3 dirhams in 2030.

Al Tayer touched on the importance of technology in mobility projects, and said, “Seven years ago, the Dubai government anticipated the future of smart mobility, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2016, launched the Dubai Strategy. For self-driving transportation, which aims to convert 25% of trips into smart, self-driving vehicles by 2030, and the implementation of the strategy’s projects is expected to contribute to achieving total economic benefits estimated at approximately 22 billion dirhams by 2030, as His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witnessed. Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, last December, test-operated the first flight of the Chevrolet Bolt self-driving electric vehicles, making Dubai the first city outside the United States of America to operate the American General Motors Cruise self-driving vehicles. “Agreements were also concluded to start operating the air taxi in 2026, as the first service of its kind in the region,” adding that the Authority’s 2030 digital transformation strategy includes implementing 82 projects and strategic initiatives at a total cost of 1.6 billion dirhams, to enhance global leadership in the field of data-based digital transformation. Implementing a flexible digital infrastructure, and developing more than 50 use cases in artificial intelligence, to provide innovative services and use artificial intelligence chat technologies (ChatGPT), via the automated speaker (Mahboob).

He reviewed the authority’s efforts to enhance sustainability, as it seeks to convert public transportation buses to electric and hydrogen by 2050, convert taxis and limousines to electric and hydrogen by 2040, convert road lighting systems to energy-saving systems before 2035, and reach highly energy-efficient buildings by 2045. The strategy is expected to contribute to achieving financial savings estimated at four billion dirhams.

4 billion dirhams in savings from implementing the zero carbon emissions strategy compared to business as usual.