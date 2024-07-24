Mexico City.- A group of 261 PRI members dissatisfied with the national leadership of the PRI presented their arguments against the reforms to the PRI statutes to the INE and requested that the review be expedited.

Fernando Lerdo de Tejada and José Ramón Martell delivered the document to the office of the president of the organization, Guadalupe Taddei, and met with the president of the Commission on Prerogatives and Political Parties, councilor Uuc-Kib Espadas.

In the brief, which is presented as an “amicus curiae,” they insist that the reforms to the basic documents must be reversed, considering that they not only violate the law, but also their own statutes.

They demand the application of Article 208 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, which establishes that once the process has begun, parties may not make modifications to their documents, and clarifies that the last phase of an election is the declaration of the election.

They also warn that it is arbitrary for the party to go to an internal election with new rules when the INE has not validated these documents.

They list the uncleanliness of the entire process for convening the National Assembly, the exclusion of cadres and the speed with which the documents were approved, as well as the content of the reforms.

“Making a systematic and functional interpretation of the guiding principles of democracy in general and of the statutory norms in particular, the fact that it is foreseen that the highest executive leader of the party, the president of the National Executive Committee, can be re-elected for up to three consecutive terms is contrary to the principles of our Political Party,” it states.

They therefore ask that their arguments be taken into account in order to protect the collective interest and the political-party rights of PRI members, and to declare the constitutional and legal inadmissibility of the reforms.

The document is signed by 14 former PRI governors, some of them from the Frente Amplio organization; and former PRI presidents Dulce Ma. Sauri, Pedro Joaquín Colwell, José Antonio González, and Enrique Ochoa.

As well as the former Secretary of Tourism, Enrique de la Madrid, and the leaders of the groups Platform PRI, Fernando Lerdo de Tejada; Leader Movement, José Encarnación Alfaro; and Generational Alliance, José Ramón Martell.

In addition to 44 former secretaries of state leaderships, 17 former senators, 62 former federal deputies, 41 former local deputies, 74 activists and local leaders. The only federal deputy in office is Salvador Alcántar.

In an interview, Martell said that Councilor Espadas listened to his version, and they trust that they will not allow an outrage of this magnitude, because, he concluded, they are “spurious” documents and the authority must put a stop to Alejandro Moreno.

“In our opinion, the procedure is totally illegal, from the holding of the assembly, to the statutory modifications that were made solely and exclusively to validate Alito’s possible re-election,” he said.

Lerdo added: “It’s all a big simulation, it’s a theater, they do everything in short time frames so as not to give the militants a chance to really react. What they want is to stay in power at all costs, even when the results of the leadership have been very bad.”

Encarnación Alfaro said that the PRI is deviating from a Court ruling on a reform to the statutes that Morena made after the 2018 election, to argue that the tricolor party can do so.

However, he clarified that the circumstances were different and the changes did not harm militancy, which, he considered, is what happens now.

“That reform, which took place 30 days after the election, was due to the local processes that began in September, so Morena had the obligation to change its basic documents, and the Court considered that even though the qualification of the presidential election had not been completed, it no longer affected.

“It doesn’t fit at all, not at all, because in the PRI, not even 24 hours had passed since the election and the president of the CEN was already calling the Political Council to convene the Assembly. What is the urgency or general interest in modifying the documents? On the contrary, we were in the process of reviewing the results,” he said.

They also demanded that the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal vote on the two projects of Reyes Rodríguez that propose ordering the partisan justice body to resolve the complaints and the INE to review the reforms within 10 days.