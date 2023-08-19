Europa Press: Over 26,000 people evacuated from Tenerife

Out of control natural fires provoked the evacuation of more than 26 thousand people from the Spanish island of Tenerife. About this with reference to the emergency services of Spain informs Europa Press agency.

Earlier, the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, said that the forest fire in the Canary Islands in Spain was out of control. It was clarified that the fire started on the night of August 15 on the island of Tenerife after the thermal heat that hit the Canary Islands, which dried up many areas and increased the risk of fires.