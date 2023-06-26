Dubai Customs announced that it had succeeded in thwarting more than 2,600 attempts to smuggle narcotic substances during the last three years, with 829 seizures in 2020, 941 seizures in 2021, and 834 seizures in 2022.

On the occasion of the International Day against Drugs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “Dubai Customs, with all its accumulated expertise and the elaborate operations experiences of its teams in the field of drug control at the local, regional and global levels, will be a major supporter of the Council’s efforts.” Drug control in the country », pointing out that Dubai Customs puts at the top of its priorities the protection of society from the harms and dangers of prohibited and smuggled materials, which harm society and the economy, through its vital role as the first line of defense in protecting society.

For his part, Director of the Technical Support Department at Dubai Customs, Engineer Adel Al-Suwaidi, stated that the department invests in systems and devices supporting inspection and inspection in a sustainable manner, by providing the Jebel Ali Customs Center and TECOM with an advanced system that is the first of its kind in the world to examine and inspect heavy and light vehicles and equipment. Bulk, yachts and containers via X-Ray scanning.

The customs inspection sector revealed the most important qualitative seizures in terms of quantity and quality over the past three years at all ports of the Emirate of Dubai, namely the seizure of 36.76 kilograms of narcotic marijuana at the air port “passenger operations”, and the seizure of 75 thousand narcotic Captagon tablets at the land port.

The Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department, Rashid Al-Dabbah Al-Suwaidi, revealed a number of qualitative seizures by Dubai Customs in the field of drug control, including the seizure of three million Captagon tablets and 1.5 tons of Captagon powder at the sea port of the Emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Customs inspectors were able to seize more than 1.59 million tablets of the narcotic Captagon pills in the cavity of two wooden ships in a qualitative process called “Operation Anxiety”. customs from the discovery of narcotics.

Among the possible support in the control process are the electric Seigh cars, periscope technology, and the smart submarine, which is a unique innovation, as it enabled the inspectors to obtain high-quality photos and videos, and it also has the ability to dive to a depth of 98 feet.