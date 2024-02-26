Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Hub71, the global technology ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, announced its expansion in 2023 to include more than 260 startups that have together succeeded in raising 5.4 billion dirhams in venture capital, since the launch of the ecosystem 5 years ago.

The Hub71 startup community has created more than 1,100 jobs in Abu Dhabi, achieved revenues worth 3.5 billion dirhams, and over the past two years, it has completed 118 deals with companies worth 658 million dirhams.

Today, Hub71 startups represent 22 different sectors, led by more than 320 entrepreneurs from 54 nationalities who established their operations in Abu Dhabi with the aim of achieving further growth in their business and expanding its scope internationally.

The global technology ecosystem received 2,781 applications from around the world to join Hub71 programs, an increase of 100% over the previous year, and included 38 startups in its community. It also recorded the funding raised by startups in 2023, including groups 12 and 13 that joined Hub71. Recently, an increase of 900 million dirhams.

Hub71 facilitated commercial deals with emerging companies, which contributed to the signing of 77 deals with companies during the year 2023, with a value amounting to 494 million dirhams, and the percentage of deals signed with Hub71 partners reached 42%, with a value of 150 million dirhams.

In parallel with Abu Dhabi’s classification as the fastest growing startup ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region, Hub71 witnessed many important developments, including developing its priority sectors in line with the economic ambitions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and addressing global challenges, as it launched two new specialized systems, Hub71+ Digital Assets, to enable… Web 3 technology capabilities and digital assets, and the Hub71+ ClimateTech system, which was launched during the 28th United Nations Conference of States Parties on Climate Change (COP28) to support startups in developing sustainable technology that contributes to achieving climate neutrality in the future.

As part of its efforts to provide startups in every ecosystem with the resources, guidance and guidance they need, Hub71 has partnered with New Energy Nexus (NEX), the leading global system of funds and accelerators that support clean energy entrepreneurs, as an operator of the Hub71+ programme. ClimateTech.

Ahmed Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: Our focus in Abu Dhabi’s leading technology ecosystem today is on making a lasting impact on entrepreneurs and the economy in Abu Dhabi. Hub71’s amazing journey, and the successes of our vibrant community over the past five years, are a living testament to the wisdom of our leadership. Al Rasheeda aims to transform Abu Dhabi into a global hub for leading technology companies.

He added: As we enter the year 2024, we continue our pioneering mission in providing innovative programs and strategic initiatives that attract talent and high skills. In this context, we seek to provide unprecedented support to those with pioneering ideas through our partners, programs and initiatives… and provide a favorable work environment for international technology companies that helps them grow. And prosperity… Through our continued efforts to nurture the startup economy, we will contribute to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a beacon of innovation in the field of entrepreneurship.

During its annual impact report launch event, Hub71 today revealed the new names of its programs: Initiate, Access, and Bright, each of which is designed to support startups during a specific stage of their growth.

Hub71 identifies the best-performing startups based on specific criteria, and according to their commitment to expansion from Abu Dhabi. Through the Bright program, startups benefit from additional incentives worth up to 750,000 dirhams from Hub71 in exchange for a share of shares, in addition to receiving expert guidance and support. Global expansion and funding from major investors to enhance the position of startups within their sectors.

As part of Hub71's efforts to fill the global shortage of technology talent and meet the great demand for specialized skills, the system is now working on implementing a new strategy across its talent network.

In cooperation with the best universities and other institutions, Hub71 seeks to provide opportunities for students and graduates, including hosting talent sessions at universities, and events such as multiple youth motivation sessions during the COP28 Conference of the Parties, in cooperation with Mubadala and First Abu Dhabi Bank, to bridge the gap. Between academic learning and real-world startup experiences.

Hub71 is also looking beyond the borders of the UAE in search of promising talent, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, 129 golden visas were issued to Hub71 business founders during the year 2023, to enable innovators and their families to reside and work in the country for long-term periods.

During 2024, Hub71 aims to expand the number of Hub71+ ecosystems specialized in developing technology in priority sectors in light of the promising potential of innovation.

Hub71's role will be pivotal in empowering the capital system, by creating diverse funding resource groups that help startups access investment opportunities through distinguished initiatives such as “Technology Barza,” fundraising campaigns, and the VC Meets platform.

Hub71 will also support startups in pursuing their international growth through cross-border partnerships, which this year will include the markets of South Korea, Singapore and Pakistan.