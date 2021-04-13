Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The number of participants within the “Ajyal Journey” program, which was launched by the Community Contributions Authority “Together” during the last period, reached 260 senior citizens and residents. The program contributed to activating communication between senior citizens and residents with volunteers of the younger generation.

Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the Ma’an Authority, affirmed that the program focuses on integrating senior citizens and celebrating their contributions to building society, and contributes to urging the Abu Dhabi community to participate in facing social challenges and promoting the values ​​of interconnectedness to achieve a positive social impact. The Commission »for the great role that senior citizens play in society; With the aim of passing on their legacies and experiences, in a way that strengthens the bonds of love, affection and the transfer of knowledge between generations.

Al-Amimi indicated that the possibility of developing the program during the coming period is being explored, to accommodate a larger number of senior citizens and residents, especially the program’s role in achieving effective communication between the participants on the one hand, and volunteers from the youth group on the other hand, in a way that enhances communication and the exchange of experiences and expertise. The greatest convergence of different generations.

She pointed out that the goal through “Ajyal Journey” is to dedicate the important role of senior citizens and residents in our society, keep them informed of the social changes that are occurring around them and give them an opportunity to become part of this change. It aims to encourage senior citizens to maintain a lifestyle. Active and healthy, it focuses on promoting inclusion of elders in the community and celebrating their contribution.

During the last period, the program achieved several positive effects for senior citizens, including activating their societal role, engaging them in various activities, and enhancing their communication with different age groups. The Ajyal Journey program also contributed to achieving several goals for young volunteers, represented in constructive community participation in solving social challenges. And helping senior citizens and residents to socialize and avoid them feeling isolated, spread awareness of health and safety, in addition to building relationships in society with individuals of a different generation and practicing various activities through social media.

The previous session of the program, which was held in cooperation with the Al-Mubarakah Foundation, witnessed the activation of “remote” activities and virtual communication between the participants, whether by phone calls or via video call platforms, in line with the health precautionary measures.