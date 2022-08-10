The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Wednesday, August 10, with 26 yellow and six red flags. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia in real time and the color of their flags on the LA VERDAD website.

Yellow flags in Águilas, Cartagena, Mazarrón, San Javier and San Pedro



The surveillance posts that have opened with a yellow flag in Águilas are located on the beaches of Hornillo, Levante, Poniente I, Poniente II, Casica Verde, La Cabaña, Calarreona, La Carolina and La Higuerica.

The beaches with a yellow flag in Cartagena are Monte Blanco-Calnegre, Galúa, Sirenas, Entremares, Levante (in Cabo de Palos), Calareona and Calblanque. In Mazarrón, Percheles beach also has a yellow flag.

The beaches of San Javier de El Arenal (north and south), the Estacio (north) have also dawned with this warning banner on the coast. As for San Pedro, Barraca Quemada, Las Salinas, El Mojón, La mota, Punta de Algas and Torre Derribada are the beaches that have a yellow flag this Wednesday.

Red flags in Águilas, Lorca and San Javier



The surveillance posts that have opened with a red flag this Wednesday are on the beaches of Matalentisco in Águilas, Puntas de Calnegre in Lorca, Banco del Tabal (north and south) and El Pedrucho (north and south).