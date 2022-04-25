“Hey Arnold!” It first hit TV in 1996, and quickly became one of Nickelodeon’s most popular series. The iconic production extended its plot until 2004 and even released a couple of movies that delighted its loyal fans. Part of its attractive story revolved around the impossible love between Helga Pataki and the protagonist, both inspired by famous Latinos in real life, as announced by the creator of the series.

“Hey Arnold!” is one of the most remembered series of the 90s. Photo: diffusion

According to Univisión, the creator of “Hey, Arnold!”, Craig Bartletthad the world-renowned Mexican painter Frida Kahlo as a muse to bring Pataki into animated fiction.

In fact, he revealed that the idea of ​​​​representing her in his project came from a photograph that Don Guillermo Kahlo took of his daughter, when she was about 11 years old. Her references become evident when we recognize not only her characteristic unibrow, but also a bulging bow and a dress similar to the one Helga wears.

This would be the photo of Frida Kahlo that inspired the creator of “Hey, Arnold!” for Helga’s look. Photo: Univision

In the case of the ‘Ballhead’ boy, the source material was the acclaimed writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Specifically, Barlett announced that the magical realism of the Colombian writer had great relevance when constructing Arnold, for which “One Hundred Years of Solitude” Y “Love in times of anger” they were key books for the production.

“We were reading both works, they were great influences for us, because magical realism is García Márquez’s writing genre and I wanted there to be that in Arnold’s house and in his neighborhood,” said the executive in an interview with Great Big Story (via Univision).