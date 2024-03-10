Work kills: 26-year-old worker dies in Salerno. Yet another fatal accident in 2024

Killed by a volley from above 20 thousand volts. It happened to a young worker of 26 years old in Eboli, in the province of Salerno. The boy, of Indian nationality, was working in a parking lot of a restaurant along provincial road 30.

The trailer crane of a truck that was being raised to unload animal feed accidentally touched the high voltage cables. The immediate rescue efforts of the firefighters of the Agropoli detachment and an ambulance from 118, which transported the young man in code red to the hospital, where he died, were useless.

On site of the fatal accident The carabinieri from the Eboli mobile radio operations unit also went, coordinated by the local company that is carrying out the investigations. It is also being established whether the worker – legal on Italian territory – had all the documents in order to work.

This is yet another accident which fuels an already too high number of victims at work. In fact, already the collapse of the construction site of a new supermarket of the Esselunga chain in Florence last February 16th had already brought the number of deaths at work in 2024 to 145. The figure, reported by The printmany other cases have already been added, such as that of the 36-year-old test driver who was the victim of an accident on 21 February between a car and the motorbike he was driving on the Porsche track in Nardò, in Salento, and the one who, only the following day, involved a 52-year-old worker fatally crushed by a machine in Fca Stellantis plant of Pratola Serra, in the province of Avellino.

And again, just a few days ago, two injuries in two days at Reggio Emilia. After the death of a 57-year-old construction worker who fell from 7 meters in height, a 19 year old boy was taken in serious condition at Maggiore in Parma where he is hospitalized in intensive care. The young man works at Reggiana Riduttori, a well-known company in San Polo d'Enza, leader in the production of gearboxes for various industrial sectors.

A constantly increasing number, therefore, identified, he writes Wiredas in 181 cases already on 22 February, considering workers who disappeared en route (those, for example, who died on the way home to work) and which only takes into consideration regular workers.

In the first budget of 2023 aside of the INAIL, considering both those on occasion and those in progress, there were in fact a total of 1041 deaths reported, while in 2022 there were 1090, 4.5% more. In particular, it was the deaths that occurred while commuting that decreased from 300 in 2022 to 242 in 2023. However, those at work increased by nine, from 790 to 799.