Bollywood star Salman Khan’s bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly, popularly known as Shera. He has been looking after Salman Khan for several years. Shera has told on social media that she has completed 26 years of pampering with ‘owner’ Salman Khan. Shera has also shared a post.

Shera shared her and old photo of Salman Khan

Shera shared a picture on her Instagram account on Sunday. In this, he is seen with Salman Khan and both of them are posing wearing the same type of cap. With this picture, Shera wrote, “Owner Salman Khan and I look back and see how long we have been together … 26 years old and always remain.”



Shera calls Salman Khan as the owner

Shera calls Salman Khan lovingly and respects him a lot. He appears like a shadow with Salman Khan. Shera stood with him amidst all the ups and downs in actor’s life. It is also said that Shera is considered very close in the Khan family.

Upcoming movies of salman khan

Talking about Salman Khan’s workfront, he will be seen in the film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The release date of this film has been pushed forward due to Corona virus. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda. Apart from this film, Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’.