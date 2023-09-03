Olympic champion Akhaimova said that she works as a deputy for free

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Lilia Akhaimova told why she decided to work as a deputy. Her words on Sunday, September 3, leads “Match TV”.

The 26-year-old athlete admitted that she works for free. According to the champion of the Games in Tokyo, she is not indifferent to sports in the city of Pushkin, Leningrad Region, so she agreed to become a municipal deputy. “There was an offer, I agreed. This is not a position where I have to go to work every day. I participate in the discussion of issues related to sports in the city, I receive citizens and do everything that depends on me, ”she said.

In the summer of 2022, Akhaimova suspended her career due to a back injury. In September of the same year, she received a municipal mandate in Pushkin.

Akhaimova is the champion of the 2020 Olympics in team competitions. In addition, she has a gold medal at the European Championships and two silver medals at the World Championships in the same discipline.