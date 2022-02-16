26-year-old nurse dead, the trade unions: “He worked hard shifts”

Terrible fatal accident in the Brindisi area. A nurse from 26 years she crashed into a post yesterday at 6am, after finishing hers second consecutive night shift in the hospital, on his way home. Sara Vive Sorge had to return – reads the Corriere della Sera – to San Vito dei Normanni, about 15 kilometers away from the San Raffaele clinic in Ceglie Messapica, where he recently served. She never got there: her Renault Twingo is crashed into a pole lighting along the provincial road that connects San Vito dei Normanni to San Michele Salentino. IS died instantly.

Yesterday morning, exhausted– continues the Corriere – had finished working, for the second time from 8 in the evening to 6 in the morning according to what the unions say, which speak of “grueling shifts“. Dad expected her returned from work. It was strange that after 6 she was still not home. He was worried, so much so that at some point he had decided to take the car and go to meet her. But along the way he saw the daughter’s car reduced to a heap of metal sheets and immediately became aware of the tragedy, even before the 118 staff arrived. Reactions from the trade unions were harsh. “A long work shift and with two consecutive nights, this definitely can’t allow for the psychophysical recovery due“.

