In Moscow, investigators solved the murder committed 26 years ago

Investigators in Moscow have solved a 26-year-old murder. This was announced on Saturday, August 6 RIA News law enforcement source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, we are talking about a murder committed in the capital in 1996. On March 25 of that year, the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head was found in an apartment building on Shchelkovo Highway. At the same time, experts found that the corpse had lain there for at least 20 days.

A criminal case into the incident was initiated back in 1996, but law enforcement officers managed to detain the suspect only on August 4, 2022 in the Moscow region. “The man confessed to the crime and said that he decided to kill his opponent and, while under drugs, fired a submachine gun at the victim,” the source said.

Currently, the detainee is under house arrest.

In July, it was reported that the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) had solved a brutal murder in Novosibirsk after 34 years. According to the agency, in June 1987, a 21-year-old man during a quarrel brutally killed a girl he knew in a private house.