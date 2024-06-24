The Emirates Competitiveness Council for Competitiveness (NAFES) revealed that the total number of citizens who have benefited from the “Career Guidance Program” has exceeded 26,000 male and female citizens, since its launch two years ago until now, in various individual and group guidance services and the evaluation of professional desires, explaining that the program provides its services to national cadres. Through four main axes, the most prominent of which are “the advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, and understanding the requirements of the labor market.”

In detail, the Emirates Competitiveness Council “NAFES” stated that the services provided by the vocational guidance program for Emirati cadres at the state level contribute to enhancing the skills and capabilities of citizens working or wishing to work in private sector establishments through an elite group of professional mentors, pointing out that the program allows… The opportunity to view a set of guidance and awareness materials, and other tools that help the citizen explore his personal abilities and skills.

The vocational guidance program services provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in cooperation with “NAFES” aim to qualify Emirati cadres and prepare them to compete in the private sector, introduce them to its challenges, and educate them about the skills and professions required in the targeted economic sectors, in addition to supporting their work in jobs appropriate to their abilities, qualifications and potential, through By holding individual and group counseling sessions, and assessing the professional desires of job seekers as well as those working among them.

Nafs stated on its official accounts on social media platforms that more than 26 thousand male and female citizens have benefited from the services of the vocational guidance program since its launch in March 2022, and until now, in various individual and group guidance services and assessment of vocational tendencies, explaining that the vocational guidance sessions focus on Four main axes, including: “The advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, understanding the requirements of the labor market, and developing individual development plans to increase the opportunities for those enrolled to obtain suitable jobs that enable them to be partners in advancing the prosperity of the private sector and contribute effectively to enhancing the growth of the private sector.” Priority economic sectors that support the national economy.”

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, vocational guidance sessions focus on two categories of national cadres: the first is job seekers, while the second category is national employees working in the private sector whose practical experience does not exceed two years, pointing out that the importance of these sessions stems from their contributions to raising the index. Employing citizens in the labor market and enhancing their professional stability, with an emphasis on the important role of employers, parents, and educational institutions.

The group counseling sessions are divided into a group of workshops aimed at developing the skills of new employees, employees who face challenges in the work environment, and job seekers, and how to develop and activate oneself in building a system of personal and professional success, and raising the level of self-esteem among participants by developing a sense of self-responsibility. Towards success in life and its making, as well as learning about the most important secrets of self-creating and making life.

Professional guidance workshops or sessions also allow attendees to discuss how to gain practical experiences that enhance the competitiveness of the new graduate, how to overcome the pressures of work in the private sector, in addition to introducing the concept of psychological stress and its causes, identifying emotions in a correct way and their impact on a person’s professional life, and learning some skills to reduce stress. work stress.

The workshops include discussions among attendees about how to employ and develop skills and competencies in the work environment, adapting to working in the private sector, dealing with the different cultures present in the work environment, and managing emotions so that they do not affect the performance of the required tasks, in addition to their focus on creating a “competitive and positive work environment.” » By introducing the worker to the concept of quality of life in the work environment, and how to develop an action plan to create quality of life in the work environment and private life, and getting to know the concept of quality of life and a healthy environment at work, and setting limits for it.

The Ministry confirmed that it will continue to hold group sessions periodically during the coming period, as it is one of the effective tools adopted by the “Nafis” program within its integrated system aimed at developing the skills and competitiveness of national competencies, in a way that is commensurate with the needs of the labor market, by focusing on the needs of the target groups. Of job seekers and new national workers.

Writing a CV

The UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES) called on young citizens looking for job opportunities in any of the private sector institutions, to benefit from the various career guidance services, by registering through the “NAFES” platform, then going to the “Mazaya” page on the website, Then go to “My Career” to see if the person is eligible to join the program.

He stated that the vocational guidance program allows individual sessions with human resources experts to obtain advice and guidance in searching for work, the correct way to write a CV, and finding a career path, in addition to watching inspiring videos of young national cadres who have achieved practical and functional achievements in work sectors. Different.

