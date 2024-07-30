Whether it’s their thighs, their height or their shaving foam, these Olympians seem almost superhuman – and do everything for their sport.
A picture is worth a thousand words – and these photos prove just that. In the Olympic disciplines, athletes must since ancient times achieve extraordinary feats that require both physical strength and mental endurance. These impressive images not only capture the physical performance of the athletes in their decisive moments, but also document the immense effort and relentless dedication behind their successes. Here is the incredible evidence of this:
1. This photo shows German cyclist Robert Forstemann and New Zealander Greg Henderson, with their impressively muscular legs particularly catching the eye.
2. The photo shows US swimmer Anthony Ervin shortly before he shaves his entire body.
3. This is what Usain Bolt’s back looks like after a race:
4. The bloody hands of Canadian gymnast Ellie Black:
5. Suni Lee performing a somersault on the balance beam:
6. This video of Australian climber Campbell Harrison doing one-arm pull-ups:
7. This picture of American swimmer Nathan Adrian shaving his entire face:
8. The height difference between Simone Biles and a US volleyball player:
9. Another picture showing the size difference between basketball players and gymnasts:
10. These British divers show how high the 10-meter diving platform really is:
11. This cyclist crashing in the middle of a cross-country mountain bike race:
12. This gymnast jumps incredibly high on the balance beam:
13. This picture shows how huge the hands of American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson are:
14. The facial expressions of these Olympic divers:
15. Or the hair of this high diver:
16. The legs of British sprinter Harry Aikines:
17. The German athlete Bo Kanda Lita Baehre in the high jump:
18. Or how this table tennis player literally stares at the ball:
19. Dutch swimmer Sebastiaan Verschuren shows how he creates the Olympic rings underwater:
20. This BMX biker is literally hanging in the air:
21. This swimmer’s incredible back muscles:
22. The tense face of this weightlifter:
23. The muscular leg of cyclist Janez Brajkovic:
24. The enormous heights that trampoliners reach:
25. The underestimated athletic abilities of synchronized swimmers:
26. And last but not least, what they do underwater:
