Home page World

From: Hacibekiroglu Mine

Press Split

These shots were unexpected. © @nathangadrian/@anthonyervin/instagram.com

Whether it’s their thighs, their height or their shaving foam, these Olympians seem almost superhuman – and do everything for their sport.

A picture is worth a thousand words – and these photos prove just that. In the Olympic disciplines, athletes must since ancient times achieve extraordinary feats that require both physical strength and mental endurance. These impressive images not only capture the physical performance of the athletes in their decisive moments, but also document the immense effort and relentless dedication behind their successes. Here is the incredible evidence of this:

1. This photo shows German cyclist Robert Forstemann and New Zealander Greg Henderson, with their impressively muscular legs particularly catching the eye.

2. The photo shows US swimmer Anthony Ervin shortly before he shaves his entire body.

3. This is what Usain Bolt’s back looks like after a race:

4. The bloody hands of Canadian gymnast Ellie Black:

5. Suni Lee performing a somersault on the balance beam:

Suni Lee is an incredible athlete. © USA TODAY Network/Imago

6. This video of Australian climber Campbell Harrison doing one-arm pull-ups:

7. This picture of American swimmer Nathan Adrian shaving his entire face:

8. The height difference between Simone Biles and a US volleyball player:

9. Another picture showing the size difference between basketball players and gymnasts:

10. These British divers show how high the 10-meter diving platform really is:

11. This cyclist crashing in the middle of a cross-country mountain bike race:

The moment before the accident. © Dreamstime/Imago

12. This gymnast jumps incredibly high on the balance beam:

Many people can’t even jump that high on the ground. © ZUMA Press Wire/Imago

13. This picture shows how huge the hands of American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson are:

14. The facial expressions of these Olympic divers:

Diving is anything but easy. © ITAR-TASS

15. Or the hair of this high diver:

Tension right down to the tips of your hair. © USA TODAY Network/Imago

16. The legs of British sprinter Harry Aikines:

17. The German athlete Bo Kanda Lita Baehre in the high jump:

Pole vaulting can look so cool. © Beautiful Sports/Imago

18. Or how this table tennis player literally stares at the ball:

The concentration is completely on the table tennis ball. © Blue Jean Images/Imago

19. Dutch swimmer Sebastiaan Verschuren shows how he creates the Olympic rings underwater:

20. This BMX biker is literally hanging in the air:

This athlete can apparently fly. © Pond5 Images/Imago

21. This swimmer’s incredible back muscles:

Every muscle can be seen. © ZUMA Press Wire/Imago

22. The tense face of this weightlifter:

The effort is literally written on the athlete’s face. © PCN Photography/Imago

23. The muscular leg of cyclist Janez Brajkovic:

24. The enormous heights that trampoliners reach:

This is unbelievable. © Eibner/Imago

25. The underestimated athletic abilities of synchronized swimmers:

Everyone is in complete harmony. © ITAR-TASS/Imago

26. And last but not least, what they do underwater:

The breath is held for quite a long time. © PCN Photography/Imago

Curious to know more? These 10 fascinating sports are also part of the Olympic Games.