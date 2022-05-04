Ukraine.- At least 26 people died and 12 were injured in an accident in Ukraine involving a busa vehicle and a tanker truck in the west of that country, the police announced on Wednesday.

At the time of the accident in Ukraine, in the Rivne region (northwest), “there were 34 passengers and a driver” on a bus “heading for Poland,” the same source said, without specifying whether the occupants were refugees fleeing the war with Russia.

Police, lifeguards and forensic experts “finish the site inspection,” authorities said. Three people have not been identified. yet, he added.

“In total, 26 people died, 24 passengers and two drivers and 12 were injured, including the driver of the tanker truck,” the Police announced on their Telegram channel.

Tuesday night, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky evoked during his daily speech “a terrible traffic accident”.