Yesterday, the deadline for paying the cost of adding the previous service periods to the insured at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund expired with the “end of service benefit refund only”, which was applied in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exempting the insured persons registered with the Fund from paying the cost of adding previous years of service on the basis of a percentage of their current salary.

And by “combining the periods of previous services” means the periods that the insured spent in one of the workplaces stipulated in the law, and he wishes to count them within the periods of his current service period for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension or reward.

The Fund informed “Emirates Today” that, starting today, Tuesday, and after the deadline for submitting applications to add service periods by refunding the end-of-service gratuity, the cost of adding the previous service period will be calculated for the insured, whether from the new applicants, or those who did not benefit from the “addition by refund” period. Reward” based on 26% of the deductible salary for all insured persons, according to the law.

The Fund stressed that all the insured who applied for inclusion during the deadline period that was set (from October 17, 2021 to January 17, 2022) will benefit from this exemption if its conditions are met, and it will be communicated with them during the coming period, to complete their requests and start paying the value Addition (cash or installments) in case they were not contacted in advance.

He stated that the payment period that ended yesterday, was allowing the insured to combine the periods of their previous services by refunding the end-of-service gratuity they received only, without any additional cost, provided that the insured’s service ended, and a reward was paid for it before May 20, 2020, and that the insured be On top of his work at the time of submitting the application, and that the service to be included should not be in private sector establishments outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, or before obtaining the nationality of the state, pointing out that there are some periods to which the conditions for adding service according to the law do not apply, including “requests for the addition of the scholarship period.” Or the periods of the insured as a student in the military sector – if he did not join the military authority to work – or a request to add a period of service that ended with deprivation of the stipend.

The Fund emphasized that the insured may request installments for the cost of the addition either through “full installments over a maximum period of (60) months” provided that the first installment is paid within two months at most from the date of approval of the installment request, otherwise his request shall be considered void, or by “payment of a cash payment.” In advance of the required amounts, and the remaining amounts are paid in installments over a maximum period of (60) months, provided that the full cash payment is paid within a month at most from the date of approval of the installment request and before starting to pay the installments, provided that the first installment is paid within a month at most from the date of payment of the first payment Otherwise, the application is considered void.

The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed that all insured persons who submitted requests to combine the previous service period will be contacted with the refund of the end of service gratuity, during the period of time specified (from October 17, 2021 to January 17, 2022), noting that the insured who meet the conditions of Addition by refunding the reward, they will benefit from this exemption during the coming period, after completing their requests and starting to pay the value of the addition (cash or in installments).

The Fund indicated that the insured may request the addition of part of his previous service period, taking into account that in the event that he submits a request to add the remaining period, the cost of the addition will be calculated on the basis of the salary subject to deduction on the date of submitting the new application.



