Bad luck as a decisive element

The history of Formula 1 has often regaled spectators great endingsi.e. final races of the calendar that are decisive for the assignment of the Drivers’ world title. In many cases they were characterized by controversial episodes which sparked anger and indignation on the part of the fans: just think of the contact between Senna and Prost in the two-year period 1989-1990, in both cases at Suzuka, or even those who saw Schumacher as protagonist with Hill and Villeneuve, respectively in 1994 and 1997. It is then impossible to forget what happened in Brazil in 2008 to the detriment of Felipe Massa, who is still fighting a legal battle today to ensure that the outcome of that championship is revised, or the last Abu Dhabi episode of 2021. A race that gave Verstappen his first world championship joy after a very questionable choice by the Race Direction, then captained by Michael Masi, which put an end to the latter’s career. In short, many battles and many contacts. Rarelyinstead, we saw a championship decided by an episode that snatched a driver’s dream exclusively for a unfortunate fact. Perhaps the best known example is the one that occurred exactly 37 years ago, October 26, 1986. An Australian Grand Prix which was the last of the career for various drivers, some of whom were present in the roll of honor of Formula 1, but which was above all the last act of a three-way challenge, which until a sudden episode seemed to reward one of them for the first time in their career.

The ‘Lion’ as favourite

In 1986 theAustralia hosted a Formula 1 GP for the second time in its history, then on the circuit of Adelaide. Even before the weekend, the general classification showed him as the absolute favorite to win the world championship Nigel Mansellleader of the ranking with Williams-Honda at 72 points against 65 Alain Prostreigning champion with McLaren, and the 63 of Nelson Piquetteammate of ‘Lion’. The latter would become the first Englishman to become champion ten years after James Hunt, and the pole position achieved seemed like the prelude to a celebration now upon us. Yesterday as today, in F1 there was a single tire supplier: while in recent years the role has been covered by Pirelli, then there was the Goodyearwith the technicians of the US company who believed possible to carry out the entire race without stopping (the regulations at the time did not oblige the drivers to change tyres). A prediction that turned out to be completely wrong.

The twist to Prost’s advantage

In the race, in fact, Mansell seemed increasingly closer to the great finish line, holding his own against Piquet and at the same time taking advantage of Prost’s discomfort with the tyres, which pushed the Frenchman to replacement. A move that seemed to condemn him, and which instead turned out to be decisive. On the 62nd of the scheduled 82 laps, Rosberg’s second McLaren was in fact forced to retire for the first time tire blowout, with the same fate that befell Mansell on the following lap. Even with the tire exploding on the straight and at high speed, the Englishman managed to keep the car under control without hitting the barriers, but at the same time he had to say goodbye to his dream of winning his first title. Fearing a similar episode would also affect him, Piquet returned to the pits to change tyres, but in doing so allowed Prost to move to the top of the standings, finishing behind him.

The latest in F1

In this way, the ‘Professor’ he graduated world champion for the second time in a row, becoming the first driver since Jack Brabham to defend the title won the previous year. The puncture that put him offside Keke Rosbergchampion in 1982 and father of Nico, ended the Finn’s career before the checkered flag, exactly like the home idol Alan Jonesalso in his last test in the top flight after the title obtained in 1980. Curiously, the Australian had Lola Haas as a teammate that year Patrick Tambay, who also retired from F1 after Adelaide. Piquet then had the opportunity to make up for it in 1987, obtaining his third and final world title. In contrast, Mansell had to wait until 1992 to win his first and only world championship, dominating for the entire season.