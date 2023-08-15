At least 26 members of the security forces were killed in Nigeria and eight others were wounded in an ambush by gunmen in the center of the country, where the army is fighting criminal groups, according to two military sources.

Also, a spokesman for the Air Force said that a helicopter that was in charge of evacuating the wounded crashed on Monday morning in the ambush area, without clarifying whether the helicopter crew and its passengers had survived the accident.

On Sunday afternoon, a convoy of Nigerian forces and local forces helping them confront criminal groups was ambushed by heavily armed fighters.

Northwestern and central Nigeria has been witnessing, for years, acts of violence committed by gangs by storming isolated villages and killing or kidnapping their residents for ransom, or even burning homes after looting.

A military official said the troops “were returning from an operation when terrorists ambushed them on the Zongiro-Tegina highway.”

The source added that a fierce battle broke out and “we lost 23 soldiers, including three officers, in addition to three members” of the local forces, pointing out also that “eight soldiers were wounded.”

Another military official confirmed the attack and the outcome. He explained that the attackers had suffered “heavy losses”, without giving further details.

He added that an Air Force helicopter was sent on Monday to “evacuate the victims,” ​​but “communication with it was cut off.”

He pointed out that this helicopter was transporting 11 of the dead from the ambush and seven of the wounded.

Later, a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force said that a “Mi-171” helicopter crashed on Monday after taking off from “Zongeru” while it was carrying out “a mission to evacuate the wounded.”

“The helicopter left the primary school in Zongiro bound for Kaduna, but it was found that it crashed near the village of Chukuba,” spokesman Edward Gapkoye said in a statement.