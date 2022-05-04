The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed the storage of 26 million cubic meters of groundwater in the Al-Khair store (the strategic reservoir of fresh water in Liwa, which is the largest of its kind in the world), as this water is considered a strategic reserve to supply the city of Abu Dhabi with 180,000 cubic meters. 40 million gallons per day) for a period of 90 days, to overcome any shortage in the supply of fresh water resources, and about 80% of these wells are actually operating, and 20% remain in reserve, noting that they use artificial intelligence 100% in managing the “good store.”

The authority stressed that groundwater in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a non-renewable resource, so it has become necessary to protect this important natural resource, and therefore efforts have been continued to monitor groundwater uses, in addition to launching new initiatives to assess the long-term sustainability of the emirate’s deep groundwater reservoirs, noting that It has started a new assessment of the groundwater quality trend, which includes the collection of 188 groundwater samples, with the aim of studying changes in groundwater quality, comparing them with baseline data for 2018, assessing potential pollution, developing the necessary treatment plan, and conducting an extensive case study on observed forms of pollution.

In its recently issued annual report, the authority explained that it manages the Al-Khair Reservoir through artificial intelligence, through which the automatic selection of pumping wells for each basin is controlled, based on salinity levels that are calculated based on the input of numerical models and sensor measurements, noting that it has developed A model for smart management of the “Al-Khair Store”, which aims to use artificial intelligence techniques and machine language to manage and operate the water wells that are pumped from 315 underground wells, and to control their quality, so that they remain within the specifications and standards allowed for drinking water in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to reducing the cost In addition to the development of a digital modeling to simulate the movement of groundwater in the “Al-Khair store”, to test the scenarios of operating the project, where the development of the first database of the project, which includes 315 productive wells, was completed. And 111 wells for monitoring, and layers of the aquifer.

In its report, the authority indicated that, within the framework of protecting groundwater in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, it conducted 1,100 visits to more than 440 ground wells in the emirate, to monitor and measure the water level, by maintaining 110 outgoing monitoring wells by erecting protective fences with the installation of signs, which contributed The stability of the bases around the new wells, and the stability of the surrounding areas. The total efficiency of the automated wells that were maintained reached 94% during 2021. She pointed to the completion of the first phase of preparing the hydrological map of the UAE, which is important to identify the current status of the potential of underground reservoirs in the country, and to develop plans and programs to protect them, to ensure the social welfare of the population and growth. Economic.

The maps that are prepared will serve as an accurate and easy reference for decision makers, legislators and researchers in the field of ground and surface water. Until the end of last year, about 45% of the project, which includes submitting an initial report and a data gap analysis report, had been completed. In addition, 80% of the field studies were completed, and the first version of the maps of the Northern Emirates was issued.

55 initiatives to manage water resources

In its annual report, the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi confirmed that the past year witnessed the achievement of many achievements, foremost of which is the launch of the Integrated Water Resources Management Plan in Abu Dhabi, which includes 55 initiatives, projects and programs to be implemented over the next 10 years, with the aim of achieving the sustainability of water resources. , including economic feasibility and capital investments to achieve development in all sectors that use water resources in Abu Dhabi.

The authority indicated that a comprehensive assessment of the deep groundwater resources in Abu Dhabi was conducted during 2021, and an integrated qualitative and quantitative assessment was conducted to identify sustainable development opportunities and the use of potential resources for deep groundwater aquifers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where 55% of the project, which included the submission of two reports, was completed. Two chairs, the initial report, and the deep drilling site selection report. The drilling of two exploration wells, with a depth of 400 and 700 in the Al Ain region, has also been completed.

• Completing the first phase of the hydrogeological map of the UAE to identify the potential of underground reservoirs.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

