The UAE government held the periodic media briefing, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it confirmed that the United Arab Emirates, the Emirates, has the ability to deal with this increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus infection through a flexible and agile methodology. High in dealing with developments, noting that the total number of proactive tests to detect the virus has exceeded 26 million tests, and that the infection rate for the total tests is one of the lowest regionally and globally.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the response of community members to the national campaign for vaccination with the Covid 19 vaccine represents the best option to preserve the health of society, limit the spread of the virus, and proceed to a sustainable recovery phase that ensures a balance between preserving Community safety and a gradual return to normal life.

Al-Dhaheri said: “The UAE is completing its methodology for examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic by conducting intensive checks for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations exceeded 26 million examinations, which is an achievement for the state to adopt a pioneering model in confronting the pandemic and mitigating its effects on society.” That the infection rate in relation to the total examinations is one of the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, the application of the best and latest medical examination techniques, and the community awareness of adherence to the precautionary and preventive measures.

He added: “The UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that have conducted tests for the Corona virus relative to the total population, and despite the increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus Covid 19 in the country, the UAE has the ability to deal with this increase through a flexible methodology and high agility. In dealing with developments, “stressing that the UAE is working on adopting the latest innovative treatments, enhancing the absorptive capacity of the health sector, and expanding in conducting examinations and providing medical and preventive supplies, to raise efficiency to achieve sustainable recovery that is consistent with national priorities in the planning stage to recover from the # Covid 19 crisis. .

Al Dhaheri continued: “The most important characteristic of the UAE’s approach to dealing with the Corona pandemic is that it balances between maintaining the safety of society and continuing economic activities in the main sectors in a safe manner. , As it has the best services that any visitor or tourist can enjoy. It has succeeded in providing a “safe tourism” experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and its position among the best tourist destinations around the world. “

Al Dhaheri indicated that the state’s efforts have resulted in an increase in the demand for receiving the vaccine, as part of a national plan that aims to reach the number of vaccinated people to more than 50% of the population during the first quarter of this year in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, pointing out that access to acquired immunity It helps reduce the rate of infection and control the spread of the virus, which has strengthened the building of a safe environment to receive tourists, and the state has also been keen to raise community awareness of the importance of following precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all members of society and visitors.

He stressed that adherence to precautionary and preventive measures on the part of community members is one of the most important tools of the state to confront the # Corona pandemic, and that is why violators of these measures face penalties and violations as a result of their negligence and recklessness, including institutions and individuals, especially since the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE and the national campaign for vaccination, And imposing a package of penalties and violations that came within deliberate plans to secure a safe environment and a step to return to normal life. The coming period will witness greater tightening of procedures and dealing strictly against violators.

The seriousness of the rumors

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing the current pandemic and moving forward to the planning phase for recovery with confidence and ability with the solidarity of all state institutions and community members, citizens and residents, stressing that taking the vaccine has become a duty For the sake of the health and safety of society and in support of the relentless efforts made by the state to combat the virus and eradicate it.

He said, “We call upon everyone to adhere to and adhere to all announced measures to protect you and your families and your community and not to circulate rumors and to take information from their official sources,” noting that dealing with the current health challenge and getting out of it requires responsible community solidarity and awareness, and the most effective way for it today is the vaccine to restore life to normal. It is our safe way to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.





