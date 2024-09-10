Senegal’s navy said Tuesday that at least 26 people died after a migrant boat sank off the coast two days ago, in the latest migration-related tragedy off West Africa.

In a post on the X platform, the navy said it had recovered “17 bodies” on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 26 after previously announcing nine deaths in the shipwreck on Sunday off the western town of Mbour.

The Navy added that the search is ongoing, with several of the boat’s passengers still missing.

Senegal is one of the main departure points for thousands of Africans who have been making the perilous journey across the Atlantic Ocean to reach Europe for years.