Mexico City / 06.26.2021 21:10:09

Due to the strong winds that have been registered in the capital, a tree fell in an area of ​​the aviary Chapultepec Zoo, reported lto Secretary of the Environment (Sedema) From Mexico City.

The agency announced that the accident occurred around 1:50 p.m., when an oak tree approximately 26 meters high fell in the service area of ​​the zoo’s aviary, without any injured people or animals being registered.

The fall affected some main branches of other trees, including a sweetgum and an ash, and seriously damaged the aviaries where common vultures and king vultures live, the latter considered a species threatened with extinction.

As soon as this situation was registered, the team of animal caretakers, guards, biologists and veterinarians captured and protected the two king vultures.

Due to the damage to the aviary and its height, staff from the Chapultepec Forest helped to block all the spaces of the mesh damaged by the fall of the tree; in this way hours later it was possible to capture and protect the three common buzzards.

