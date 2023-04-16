At least 26 people died this Sunday, April 16, in a new attack against truffle collectors, attributed to the group Islamic State (IS). in central Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the jihadist group “killed 26 people on Sunday when they were collecting truffles in the desert, east of Hama,” the Observatory said, adding that at least 10 of them were pro-regime fighters. .

The NGO, based in the United Kingdom but with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, said the attack took place in the Duizen area, east of Hama, without providing further details about what happened.

During the truffle harvesting season, it is common for this type of incident to occur, since to obtain the precious product many citizens enter areas where cells of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group are active and in other places where there are mines planted on the roads.

In mid-March, IS fighters murdered 15 pickers in Hama with bladed weapons, while the deadliest event of the season took place in mid-February in Homs, in central Syria, where 68 people were shot dead while searching for specimens of the fungus.

Likewise, last month IS fighters also stabbed to death another 15 people in Hama who were collecting in a desert area in the town of Salamiya. A kilo of truffles is sold in the Arab country for the equivalent of about 10 dollars, although its price can exceed 24 dollars in the capital, according to data from the Observatory.

Syria is plunged into a serious economic crisis and close to 90% of the population lives below the poverty line, at a time when the nation is also experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis since the outbreak of the armed conflict almost twelve years ago

