A heavy fire broke out at a shoe-making factory in Narela Industrial Area in outer Delhi. Along with the factory, millions of goods were also burnt to ashes in the fire.

Giving information about this on Saturday, an officer of Delhi Fire Service said that no one was injured in this fire that took place on Friday night. The fire was extinguished by Saturday morning. Cooling operations are still going on.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that at around 10.45 pm on Friday night a fire was reported at Narela’s shoe factory, after which 26 fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot. After hours of hard work firefighters have put the fire under control. The officer said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.