His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of empowering national cadres with all knowledge and training tools, which support the directions of comprehensive development work at the level of individuals and institutions, and contribute to enhancing the Emiratization process in the most important vital sectors.

This came during the presence of His Highness, the launch of the fifth edition of the “Ithra” exhibition for employment in the financial, banking and insurance sectors, which is organized by the Emirates Financial Institute in partnership with the Government of Fujairah, represented by the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme, at the headquarters of the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah Hotel, in the presence of the Governor of the Fujairah Bank. United Arab Emirates Central Bank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Financial Institute, Khaled Mohammed Al-Amaa.

His Highness pointed to the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for the human resources sector, the requirements for its development, and the directives of His Highness to empower individuals functionally, in order to achieve the potential of the Fujairah government’s strategic plan, and the state’s vision, towards building a sustainable and diversified economy, based on… Knowledge investment in human resources.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah toured the exhibition and visited the pavilions of the participating entities, which reviewed the career and training opportunities provided to young citizens who are high school graduates and hold bachelor’s degrees in the financial, banking, insurance, business administration, economics and information technology sectors.

His Highness praised the efforts of the participating parties in supporting the field of Emiratisation, noting that this exhibition represents a vital platform for empowering young people and developing their careers in various sectors, which contributes to pushing and enhancing economic development in the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE.

At the end of his tour at the exhibition, the Crown Prince of Fujairah also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Emirates Financial Institute and the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme, where the memorandum was signed by the Director General of the Institute, Noura Al Balushi, and the Director of the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme, Dr. Sulaiman Al Kaabi.

The exhibition, in which 26 of the most prominent banks, entities and financial institutions in the country participate, offers a number of career opportunities, which aim to absorb Emirati competencies and cadres, who aspire to work in the financial, banking, insurance and business management sectors, with their various specializations in the public and private sectors, in addition to In addition to the various opportunities it provides, including academic support and training, in accordance with the fields of work and the qualifications of young graduates.

For his part, Khaled Mohammed Al-Amaa stressed the pivotal role played by the Emirates Financial Institute and the Ithra Employment Fair in embodying the vision of the wise leadership to invest in national cadres, and enhance their efforts and participation in the pioneering development process witnessed by the UAE.

On the other hand, employers exhibiting jobs at the “Ithra” exhibition revealed that they have adopted a flexible work system that combines physical attendance for three days and remote work for two days.

These authorities explained that the goal of the flexible system is to enhance productivity and achieve a better balance between the work and personal lives of employees. It also contributes to raising their level of satisfaction, reduces the pressures associated with daily transportation, and enhances Emiratization efforts and attracting young Emirati talent.