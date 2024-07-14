Juarez City.- Since Friday and until early Sunday morning, the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) has detected and removed from the streets 26 people who were caught driving under the influence, reported the Operational Director of the corporation, Víctor Daniel Mejía.

The number of people arrested for violating traffic regulations and found to be intoxicated is lower than that recorded on other weekends, said Commander Mejía.

On Friday, six people were arrested, on Saturday, 12 drivers were sent to Cerecito, and this Sunday, eight people were arrested for reaching high levels in the alcohol test that was performed on them, according to the official.

Three other people were also found to have caused the accidents due to alcohol intoxication. They were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the damage they caused.