Joe Biden is fighting within his party for his presidential candidacy. More and more Democrats are now openly calling for him to withdraw from the US election campaign.

Washington – After the assassination attempt on his opponent Donald Trump The debate about Joe Biden’s withdrawal as candidate at the US election 2024 into the background. Now she is back, because many Democrats fear a bitter defeat for their party if Biden runs for election.

Biden has so far rejected all calls for him to withdraw and has made it clear that he has no intention of giving up. Some Democrats fear that the republican after the election, he could control both houses of Congress and the White House. Several parliamentarians are worried that the lack of support for Biden could also cost them re-election. Former President Barack Obama is also said to have recently expressed doubts about Biden’s candidacy. These are the most important Democratic critics of Biden:

According to information from the prominent Democrat Nancy Pelosi, CNN spoke to Joe Biden on the phone on July 18 and pointed out the polls that showed that the president could not beat Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. The 84-year-old is one of the most prominent critics. Adam Schiff, a prominent Democratic Congressman, issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times called on incumbent US President Joe Biden to refrain from running for re-election. Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the Senate, is expected to support Biden, according to the US broadcaster ABCNews in a conversation on Saturday (July 13) urged him to give up his re-election campaign because it would be better for the country and the party. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is said to have demanded in an exchange with Biden last Thursday (July 11) that he abandon his re-election campaign. ABCNews cited a source close to Jeffries. Loud Politico Peter Welch of Vermont is so far the only senator to have publicly called on Joe Biden to resign, although many in the background doubt Biden’s candidacy. Senator Christopher S. Murphy, a young Democrat from Connecticut, appeared on television on July 7 and issued a carefully worded warning to President Biden. Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen urged President Biden to DenverPost to “pass the torch” and end the re-election campaign. Californian Representative Mike Levin even directly called on Biden to resign in a virtual meeting, according to internal information. He was not the first member of Congress to call on President Biden to resign after his botched TV debate, but the first to do so directly to the President. Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill called on US President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for the presidential election in November in a post on X on July 10. Jim Himes, national security expert and member of the House of Representatives from Connecticut. Adam Smith, a politician from Washington DC who has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Democratic Party since 1997. Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett was, according to Politico the first lawmaker to call on Biden to end his re-election bid. He represents a safe blue seat and has been in Congress for nearly three decades. Doggett said CNN on July 11 that Biden should make the “painful decision” to step down “in favor of a stronger candidate.” Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts warned on July 10 that Biden’s name on the Democratic ticket would put the party on a “path to defeat.” Scott Peters, California Congressman, called on Biden in the CNN-Interview about resignation. Eric Sorensen, a member of the House of Representatives for Illinois, urged Biden last week Forbes like many of his congressional colleagues, to end his campaign. Greg Stanton, Representative in the House of Representatives for Arizona Adam Smith, Member of the House of Representatives for Washington Ed Case, Representative in the House of Representatives for Hawaii Brad Schneider, Representative in the House of Representatives for Illinois Hillary Scholten, Representative in the House of Representatives for Michigan Earl Blumenauer, Member of the House of Representatives for Oregon Pat Ryan, Member of the House of Representatives for New York Mikie Sherrill, Member of the House of Representatives for New Jersey Angie Craig, Representative in the House of Representatives for Minnesota Mike Quigley, Representative in the House of Representatives for Illinois Raúl Grijalva, Representative in the House of Representatives for Arizona

Top Democrats increase pressure on Biden – can the US President hold on in the election campaign

Discussion about Biden’s suitability for a second term was sparked by his erratic and confused appearance in the televised debate with former President and challenger Donald Trump at the end of June. Since then, Biden has made further blunders. But he is insisting on his candidacy, pointing to his landslide victory in the Democratic Party’s primaries and touting himself as the best candidate against Trump.

The Democratic Party announced on Wednesday that it wants to speed up the nomination process with an online vote. This could take place in the first week of August, before the Democratic Party’s nominating convention, which is scheduled to begin on August 19 in Chicago and at which the candidate for the presidential election on November 5 is to be officially chosen.((dpa)