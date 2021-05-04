Traffic statistics issued by the Emirate of Fujairah revealed that the rate of collision accidents in the emirate decreased by 26% last year, by 9,756 collisions, compared to 13 thousand and 237 accidents in 2019, and Fujairah Police confirmed that one of the main causes of collision accidents is excessive speed, neglect of traffic signals, and lack of Focus on driving, as well as not adhering to safety procedures.

The statistic showed that 10 thousand and 135 traffic accidents were recorded last year, including 146 deterioration accidents, 31 crashes, 43 run over accidents, 165 animal collision accidents, and five accidents classified as others, and the percentage of traffic indicators at the rate of traffic accidents per 1,000 residents reached 34.4, while The death rate from traffic accidents was recorded at two per 100,000 people.

Last year, the competent police authorities issued 29,327 different vehicle licenses and 17,463 new driving licenses.

For his part, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Headquarters, Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, identified the causes of collision accidents, represented by some wrong practices and behaviors, such as excessive speeding and being busy without the road, using a mobile phone while driving, bypassing the red light, and overtaking Hazard, sudden drift of vehicles.

He pointed out that the decrease in traffic accidents is a result of the intensification of awareness campaigns, through social media platforms and other means, as they aim to enhance the concepts of preventive leadership, and to achieve the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior to reduce deaths.

Al-Dhanhani indicated that his administration seeks to educate road users in order to enhance preventive driving, such as a safe driving style on the road, in order to reduce traffic accidents and preserve the safety of life and property.

He stressed that preventive driving requires awareness and prediction of any sudden dangers on the road, such as drivers, pedestrians or stray animals, technical failures of the vehicle, road problems and defects, and bad weather conditions, all of which are factors that affect the driver’s style while driving, and may lead to sudden accidents.

Al-Dhanhani called for the need to adhere to and abide by traffic laws and regulations in order to drive safe preventive driving and roads free of traffic accidents.





