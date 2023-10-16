The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, continued its community efforts, for the second day in a row, by continuing to receive donations and in-kind relief aid from citizens and residents in various parts of the country, where 26 funds were allocated A center for collecting in-kind donations from those wishing to support and assist the affected brothers in Gaza, at the emirate level.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched in cooperation with the World Food Program and in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Community Development, aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, by providing urgent assistance to the Palestinian people, especially Palestinian children and families affected by the war. The department works to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Strip (more than one million children), by providing basic needs for them and their mothers, in addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials. .

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced the allocation of 12 centers to collect donations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including eight centers in the city of Abu Dhabi, which are: “Airport Street Caravan, opposite Carrefour, Marina Mall Caravan, opposite the Marina, Al Shahama Caravan, opposite Baniyas Cooperative Society, and Al Najda Street Caravan, next to Abu Dhabi Company.” For distribution, the Khalifa City caravan behind the shops, the Al Shawamekh City caravan opposite Lulu Express, the Baniyas City caravan opposite the Lulu Hypermarket, and the Baniyas City caravan opposite the Baniyas Cooperative Society,” in addition to three centers in the Al Dhafra region, which are: “Zayed City Office.” And the office in the city of Dhanna, and Ruwais in the office of the city of commodities,” and one center in the city of Al Ain in the “Markhaniya warehouses.”

The Authority explained that six centers have been allocated to collect donations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which are: “The Red Crescent headquarters on the ground floor, Al Rams Caravan, Ras Al Khaimah Caravan, Shaam Caravan, Al Dhait South Caravan, and Al Muairid Caravan,” in addition to two centers in each of the Emirate of Dubai. The headquarters of the Red Crescent Center and the center’s warehouses are in Al Quoz. In Sharjah, the center’s headquarters are in Al Rahmaniyah, and the Authority’s office is in Al Nakheilat. In Fujairah, the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center and the Dubai Islamic Bank tent on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Street 83 Fujairah, and a center in Umm Al Quwain (headquarters of the Red Crescent Centre), and another in Ajman (headquarters of the Red Crescent Centre).

The Authority has identified three categories of in-kind materials that are received from all Authority centers. The first is the “Food Basket,” which includes 14 types of foods and beverages: “Flour, oil, dates, beans, chickpeas, chickpea tahini, green peas, corn, Tuna, meat, tea, salt, sugar, biscuits,” while the second category is the “women’s basket,” which includes nine types of tools and products, namely: “towel, blanket, sanitizer, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving tools.” “Women’s cotton,” while the third category specialized in “baby baskets,” and included 13 types of products, namely: “powdered milk, Cerelac, liquid milk (Aptamil), nutritional supplement, towels, biscuits, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, Shampoo, body cream, diapers, bottles.”

The humanitarian campaign “Compassion for Gaza,” launched by the UAE to provide relief to Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, witnessed a large popular and volunteer response, on the first day of its launch, during which hundreds of volunteers finished preparing 13,000 parcels of food and relief materials to send to their brothers. In Gaza, thousands of similar parcels will be prepared in the coming days.

The UAE is a pioneer in helping those in need

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa called on everyone to continue to support and assist the brothers in Gaza, and to provide them with humanitarian aid in light of these difficult situations and the exceptional circumstances they are going through, and the urgent need for aid and relief.

The Chairman of the Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, considered that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is an affirmation of the pioneering role of the UAE in providing relief and assistance to the needy in general, and the people of Palestine in particular. .

He said: “Our tolerant law urges helping the needy, relieving the distressed, and helping the oppressed. God Almighty says: (The parable of those who spend their wealth in the cause of God is that of a grain that has brought forth seven ears, and in every ear there is a hundred grains.) And God multiplies for whom He wills, and God is All-Encompassing, All-Knowing). Just as the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said He, peace and blessings be upon him, said: “Charity is proof, and it is proof of faith, generosity, and solidarity,” calling on God Almighty to remove the distress, have mercy on the nation, and facilitate the means of security, wellness, safety, and peace.

