Firefighter Captain says work at the site has been going on for more than 17 hours; accident in Vinhedo killed 62 people

The São Paulo Public Security Department said this Saturday (Aug 10, 2024) that 26 bodies have already been removed from the wreckage of the Voepass plane that crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of the state, on the afternoon of Friday (Aug 9). In total, 62 people died because of the accident.

Of the recovered bodies, 2 were identified through fingerprints. Another 12 are already at the Central IML (Legal Medical Institute) in the capital of São Paulo for identification. “The rest will head to São Paulo in the next few minutes”said the secretary.

In an interview with GloboNewsSão Paulo Fire Department Captain Maycon Cristo said the work is “meticulous and slow”. He stated that the firefighting team works together with the IML, Civil Police, Federal Police and Technical-Scientific Police to recover and catalog the bodies that will be sent to the IML.

“The collection of maximum evidence is carried out with the body still inside the wrecked aircraft. After that, the body is removed from the aircraft and placed inside the car for transport to the IML”he said. The plane crashed in the Recanto Florido Condominium, in the Capela neighborhood.

According to the captain, firefighters have been working at the scene for more than 17 hours. “We have no idea how long this work will take. […] The biggest difficulty is the dynamics of the accident, the force and speed at which the aircraft hit the ground”he said.

The intensity of the crash caused the plane’s structure to deform, and the accumulation of debris makes it difficult to access the victims’ bodies. Cristo said that work on the plane began in the cabin, the least damaged part, and is now moving towards the tail. Around 80 firefighters are working on the operation.

