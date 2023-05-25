Survey by Paraná Pesquisas indicates that governor of SP is the main name on the right for 2026 without the former president

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Thursday (May 25, 2023) indicates that, if the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) becomes ineligible to contest the elections in 2026, 25.8% of Brazilians believe that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), will be the main name of the right for 2026.

Another 22.3% said they did not know of a name that could succeed Bolsonaro as leader of the opposition. Already 13.3% say that no one will replace the former president in the electoral race in the event of ineligibility. Here’s the full of the search (437 KB).

In 2nd place, the president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro, appears with 14.3% of mentions as a possible right-wing name in the dispute. She is followed by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), with 9.3%.

In 3rd position, the survey shows that the eldest son of the former president, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), has 8.2% of mentions in the 2026 presidential race. In last place is the governor of Paraná, junior mouse (PSD), with 6.8% of mentions.

The survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 2,023 people in 164 municipalities in the 26 states and the Federal District from May 16 to 21, 2023. The overall margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

Read below the breakdown of interviews and the margin of error for each region: