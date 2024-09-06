26 alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel arrested (CDS), including a plaza boss of the criminal group’s operations along the coast of Chiapasfrom the border with Guatemala to the limits with Oaxaca.

Among those arrested is the alleged boss of the plaza a subject identified as Jaime “GP”, 56 years old and originally from Durango.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reported that the arrests were made in several operations carried out in Tonalá, by its elements and by agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Those pointed out are accused of drug and migrant trafficking from Tapachula on the border with Guatemala, to the limits with Oaxaca, according to local media reports.

In addition, they are relates to the disappearance of people in the municipalities of Mapastepec, Tonalá, Pijijiapan, Arriaga, Tapachula, Huixtla, among others.

During the operations, five vans and two vehicles – including a taxi – were seized, as well as various long weapons, magazines, cartridges and 12,400 doses of cocaine.

The detainees were identified as Eduardo “SP”, Carlos “GG”, Alan “OC”, Jordan “LH”, and Javier “NG”, originally from Chiapas.

While from Sinaloa, Heriberto “OG”, Oscar “AT”, Jesus “LP”, Freddy “CS”, and Luis “AC”. Marcial “GA”, from Veracruz; and Leonardo “GG”, from Michoacan.

Also from Durango: Enrique “VM”, Santiago “VG”, Cristian “VE”, Martin “RH”, Luis “VE”, Manuel “VR”, Robin “VR”, Cesar “VO”, Faustino “LC”, Fernando “DO”, Luis “GS”, Ronaldo “GS”, and Azael “HA”