The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed to “Emirates Today” that 26,860 people have used the telehealth platform that it launched during the Corona pandemic to provide a number of virtual services through 2807 doctors and 160 facilities.

She explained that the platform provides more than 20 medical specialties, and its services include initial diagnosis, directions, instructions, support, medical consultations, diagnosis of non-emergency cases, booking and managing appointments, in addition to obtaining prescriptions for medicines, logistical services and requesting prescriptions online.

She indicated that the application of the “remote health care platform” helped its users to access health services safely and smoothly, to ensure their safety and access to the health care they needed from a distance, in light of the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

The Director of the Community Health Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, said that the application allows patients to obtain excellent care via video.

She explained that the platform includes a “symptom examination” tool supported by artificial intelligence, a special system for booking appointments and providing virtual medical consultations, in addition to the ability to obtain remote consultations via voice and text, obtain prescriptions for medicines and logistical services, through health facilities in Abu Dhabi.

She added that the platform provides continuous support for chronic disease sufferers and the elderly who prefer not to visit health centers during this period, pointing out that the application is equipped with a direct chat feature, supported by artificial intelligence techniques, which works to evaluate and diagnose the user’s symptoms, and direct them to the health care professional via a link Video, with the aim of providing further advice when necessary. It also allows doctors to communicate remotely with their patients. General medical practitioners can also send text messages to directly discuss test results, examinations and notes.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

