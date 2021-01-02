In Russia, over the past day, 26,301 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 2 January.

According to the headquarters, new infected were found in 84 regions of the country. Most cases were recorded in Moscow (5452), St. Petersburg (3742) and the Moscow region (1564). New cases were not detected only in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. Moreover, over the past day, 18,897 people recovered, 447 people died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,212,637 cases of infection have been detected in Russia. Over the entire period, 2,599,035 people were cured, another 58,002 patients died.

The day before, on January 1, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the benefits of the circumstances associated with the fight against coronavirus. According to him, the isolation of Russia from the world due to the pandemic is a chance to build tourism within the country, as well as to develop the transport system. In addition, the doctor admitted that it is more profitable to use oil and gas for internal use.