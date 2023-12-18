Another 36.3% believe that exploration should only be carried out with authorization from Ibama and environmental studies, according to research

For 36.3% of Brazilians, the Petrobras You must explore oil in Foz do Amazonas only if you have a license from the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and carry out impact studies in the region. Another 26.1% see no obstacles to exploration. Those who oppose total 18.3%. They don't know, 19.3%.

The data is from the Atlas/Intel survey commissioned by CNN Brazil. The survey interviewed 1,834 people from December 4th to 7th. The margin of error is 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Here's the complete (PDF – 7 MB).

Among the respondents from the States that make up the Equatorial Margin (Amapá, Pará, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte), 47.7% agree with exploration, as long as it has environmental authorization and studies. 29.5% fully support it. While 15.3% did not agree and 7.6% were unable to answer.

Regarding risk, 39.5% of respondents said they believe that exploration can pose a high environmental risk. 12.2% believe in a medium risk and 14.9%, low risk. Another 5.9% do not see any risk and 28.1% were unable to respond.

Regarding the economic results, 55.6% said they believe it will have a positive impact and 15% think the opposite. Those who did not know are 29.4%.

