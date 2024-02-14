Colomina highlighted the importance of a sector “characterized by its diversity in terms of its purposes and typology.” An environment in which corporate foundations contribute more than 1,000 million in investment, a route to building more fair and equitable societies. Colomina also pointed out four major present and future challenges for the third sector: “Take care of public trust and reputation through transparency and the application of the highest ethical standards; financial sustainability to maintain operational capacity during times of economic fluctuations; the impact of artificial intelligence and innovation, which allows us to design new solutions in a world that is constantly changing; and, the strengthening of alliances, a key factor to address major social problems.”

María Malaxechevarría pointed out that the future vision of the Endesa Foundation for the future involves “maximizing our social footprint through efficient and professional management” and mentioned data such as training for 42,000 people in vulnerable situations regarding employment, the benefit for 300,000 students and teachers in educational programs, bringing art to 2,000 people through cultural projects, the illumination of more than 700 monumentsetc.

“The current way of working of the Endesa Foundation is based on the co-design and co-creation of projects with the help of leading entities in each field of action.” María Malaxechevarría, General Director of the Endesa Foundation

The General Director of Fundación Endesa (also General Director of Sustainability) stressed the importance of collaboration for more efficient social action (“the current way of working of the Endesa Foundation is based on the co-design and co-creation of projects “hand in hand with leading entities in each field of action. As a corporate foundation we have the economic muscle, but it is also very important to have the experience of our partners”).

This is what happens in the case of the Integra Foundation, with which both entities have been collaborating for nine years in the 'Changing Lives' program, which seeks the job placement of people in vulnerable situations. As Ana Muñoz de Dios highlighted: “the challenges we face in the third sector are rather opportunities. The main one is digital transformation, key to improving the efficiency of entities and being able to help more people with a sustainable model; and train beneficiaries towards more digital jobs. Other challenges involve accompanying companies in the development of their ESG social dimension, keeping stakeholders in mind to generate greater social impact and be able to measure it.”