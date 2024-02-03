2,589 vehicle drivers, against whom traffic points were recorded, benefited from the courses to reduce traffic points implemented by the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, and to retrieve driving licenses, during the year 2023.

The Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of traffic point programs and courses in reducing traffic accidents, noting that the number of courses reached 1,507 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and were implemented in Arabic, English and Urdu, for drivers to benefit from.

The Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, Colonel Ahmed Juma Al Khaili, urged drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and not to commit violations that result in recording points in their traffic record, which may lead to withdrawing their license, stopping them from driving, and impounding the vehicle.