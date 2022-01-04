Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 397,766 new examinations were conducted for different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them. .

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 2,581 new infections with the emerging coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 772,189.

The ministry also announced the death of a person as a result of infection with the virus. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2170.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 796 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 748,511.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 18,821 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within 24 hours. Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday reached 22 million and 721 thousand and 111 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increased to 229.73 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

?



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

