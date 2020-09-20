In Madhya Pradesh, 2579 new cases of infection with the corona virus were reported on Sunday and with this the total number of people affected by the epidemic has reached 105644. In the last 24 hours, 27 more deaths have been confirmed from Kovid-19 in the state, due to which the number of deaths due to infection in the state has gone up to 1970.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, “Seven of the corona virus infection in the state, seven in Indore, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Ratlam and Betul and in Ujjain, Sagar, Shivpuri, Dhar, Barwani during the last 24 hours. , One patient each has been confirmed dead in Shahdol, Damoh, Katni, Shajapur and Singrauli.

He said, “Indore has the highest number of 499 deaths due to corona virus so far, while 358 in Bhopal, 87 in Ujjain, 80 in Sagar, 124 in Jabalpur, 103 in Gwalior, 29 in Khandwa, Ratlam 34, Betul. 36 people died in Neemuch, 29 in Khargone and 35 in Khargone. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that on Sunday, the maximum number of 393 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district, while 272 in Bhopal, 195 in Gwalior, 243 in Jabalpur, 76 in Shahdol and 70 in Sagar.

He said that out of a total of 1,05,644 infected people in the state till now, 81,374 patients have gone home healthy and 22,300 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that 2,216 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday after recovering. The official said that at present there are a total of 8,129 prohibited areas in the state.