Sharjah Education Academy announced the acceptance of 2,561 children in Sharjah nurseries during the next academic year 2024-2025, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as nurseries witnessed an increase in the percentage of children accepted this year, reaching 23% compared to 1,979 children last year.

The first phase included receiving 2,114 children who meet the admission requirements from the age of three months up to kindergarten. The remaining 447 children accepted are scheduled to be received during the second phase on Monday, September 30, 2024, once the expansion of the existing nurseries is completed and additional classes are opened.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his constant interest in providing the highest levels of care for the children of Sharjah, and his keenness to ensure that the cadres who care for them are of the required educational level. We also greatly appreciate the trust that parents have placed in us, and we assure them that we are working tirelessly to receive all new applications during the next academic year. We will continue to strive to create a positive and inclusive educational environment for all in the Emirate of Sharjah, placing the well-being of every child and meeting their educational needs first.”

She added: “Our specialized team at Sharjah Nurseries is committed to providing a safe, supportive and productive environment for every child, ensuring that they receive the highest level of education in an educational environment that celebrates their heritage and the values ​​of the Emirati community.”

Sharjah Nurseries is also working within the future development plan to establish eight new nurseries, divided into three nurseries in Sharjah City, two nurseries in Kalba City, two in Khorfakkan City, and one in Dibba Al Hisn, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The new nurseries and expansion operations in the existing nurseries will contribute to increasing the capacity during the coming period, which paves the way for accepting a larger number of children according to the admission and registration policy adopted in Sharjah Nurseries.