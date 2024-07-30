Sharjah Education Academy announced the admission of 2,561 children in the emirate’s nurseries during the upcoming academic year 2024/2025, an increase of 23% compared to 1,979 children last year, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. .

The first phase of the admission process included receiving 2,114 children who meet the admission requirements from the age of three months up to the kindergarten stage, while the remaining 447 children accepted will be received during the second phase on September 30, immediately after the completion of the expansion operations in the existing nurseries and the opening of additional classes..

Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, expressed her thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his constant interest in providing the highest levels of care for the children of Sharjah and his keenness to ensure that the cadres who care for them are at the required educational level. She said: “We greatly appreciate the trust that parents have placed in us and we confirm that we are working tirelessly to receive all new applications during the next academic year. We will continue to strive to create a positive and inclusive educational environment for all in the Emirate of Sharjah, placing the well-being of every child and meeting their educational needs first.”“

She added: “Our specialized team at Sharjah Nurseries is committed to providing a safe, supportive and productive environment for every child, ensuring that they receive the highest level of education in an educational environment that celebrates their heritage and the values ​​of the Emirati community.”“

Sharjah Nurseries is working within the future development plan to establish 8 new nurseries divided into three nurseries in Sharjah city, two in Kalba city, two in Khorfakkan city and one in Dibba Al-Hisn. .

The new nurseries and expansion operations in the existing nurseries will contribute to increasing the capacity during the coming period, which will pave the way for accepting a larger number of children in accordance with the admission and registration policy adopted in Sharjah nurseries..

The registration process in Sharjah nurseries is conducted according to priority and according to specific conditions. Priority is given to the children of Sharjah government employees, followed by the children of female employees working in other departments, bodies and institutions..