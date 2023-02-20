February 20, 2023 10:39

The annual report 2022 of the Abu Dhabi Business Center, affiliated with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, showed growth in the main indicators in the business sector, which reflects the vitality of the sector despite the challenges facing the global economy, with high rates of commitment to consumer rights, trademarks, and intellectual property. The report showed an increase in the number of new economic licenses to 25,593 in 2022, while the number of renewed licenses during the past year reached 73,212, which reflects the continued strong growth and confidence in the business sector in the emirate. The new professional, tourist and industrial economic licenses recorded remarkable growth rates, which confirms the attractiveness of these sectors to investors and the opportunities they provide for the growth and prosperity of business, as the number of professional licenses during the past year reached 635 licenses compared to 243 licenses in the year 2021, a growth of 161%, and tourism licenses 181 licenses. A growth of 43.6% compared to 126 licenses in 2021, while the number of new industrial licenses reached 243, a growth of 17.9% compared to 206 licenses in 2021. According to the Commercial Activity Report in Abu Dhabi for the year 2022, the number of new licenses in the commercial field reached 23,947, which constitutes 93.5% of the total new licenses. The number of new craft licenses reached 560, and 25 new licenses in the field of agriculture, fisheries and livestock. Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “The continued growth of new and renewed licenses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms the attractiveness of the business sector in the emirate in light of the geopolitical and economic challenges that have affected the confidence of investors and commercial activities around the world. This growth is an indication of the success of the policies and initiatives taken by Abu Dhabi to enable the emirate to continue its path of economic diversification and the continuous development of legislative and regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, and digital transformation in order to provide various opportunities for investors. He added, “We continue to develop the partnership system between the public and private sectors to enable businesses to grow and prosper, and we are keen to meet the requirements of investors, and protect consumer rights and intellectual property, in light of our endeavor to establish a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.” The Abu Dhabi Business Center report indicated that the Department of Trademarks and Commercial Agencies Protection carried out 5,169 control visits and 213 inspection campaigns during the past year, to ensure that establishments adhere to the laws and circulars regulating commercial movement in the emirate, while the number of violations decreased to 420, compared to 479 in 2021, and the department organized 10 Awareness workshops on distinguishing between original and counterfeit goods. The Consumer Protection Department organized 9,147 field visits and 153 inspection campaigns, and the number of resolved complaints reached 5,064, amounting to 27.6 million dirhams, compared to 4,209 complaints in 2021. During the past year, the Control and Inspection Department increased the number of control visits to 185,759 compared to 179,457 in 2021, and violations recorded a decrease from 7,080 cases in 2021 to 3,813 cases in 2022. Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Center, said: “The indicators of the annual report for 2022 confirm the vitality of the business sector in Abu Dhabi in light of an environment characterized by difficulties on a global level, and the recorded growth rates come in comparison to high levels during 2021, which witnessed a significant increase in Activities with the beginning of recovery from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the past year, the Abu Dhabi Business Center launched a number of initiatives to improve the business environment and provide the best possible conditions for achieving growth and prosperity for investors while preserving consumer rights and intellectual property, as well as the quality of goods and services provided, as it began to provide consumer dispute settlement service, in cooperation with the Department The judiciary, in order to expedite the resolution of disputes between consumers and commercial establishments in the emirate in an amicable manner and at the lowest possible cost, which is in line with international best practices in this field. Al Mansouri explained: “As part of our efforts to facilitate the start and practice of business and motivate entrepreneurs, we have expanded the scope of the (Tajer Abu Dhabi) license, which allows entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises to start doing business and expand their commercial activities without the need to provide a place of work for a period of three years. By adding 126 activities to the license. In addition, we have provided licensing for 1,200 activities without the requirement to submit a lease contract for the workplace in the first year. We continue our efforts to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and enhance its position as a preferred destination for business and investments.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi