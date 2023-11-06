Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, said that the department carried out 2,551 various missions during the first nine months of this year, which included land accidents, providing support for about 96 fires, in addition to rescuing people injured in fall and entrapment incidents, and extricating them. Crammed, in cars, homes, and elevators. He stated that the administration achieved 6.9 minutes as the average response time for emergency cases, while the target was seven minutes during the past and current years.

He added to “Emirates Today” that the current year was full of complex external tasks, the most prominent of which was the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, in which a team from the administration participated within the “gallant knight 2” operation under the umbrella of the Joint Operations Command of the Armed Forces, and then participated in rescue operations. Evacuating the injured and victims of the earthquake in Morocco, and from there to Libya.

He continued, “The total tasks carried out by the administration during the past year amounted to 3,845 tasks, which included 108 road accidents, removing 812 broken down vehicles from public roads, in addition to eight vehicles stuck in the sand, participating in putting out 133 fires, and securing 454 events.”

Bin Sulaiman stressed that the rescue and difficult mission heroes in Dubai Police enjoy a great deal of professionalism, and are always at the forefront of the ranks of rescue teams in major events, such as the Turkish earthquake, as the Emirati team in which Dubai Police participated with its equipment and men was the first to respond with its machinery and technology, and the last to leave. For the Turkish and Syrian territories, stressing that such events refine experiences and enhance the humanitarian value of the role of Dubai Police.

For his part, Director of the Search and Rescue Department, Colonel Khaled Al-Hammadi, told Emirates Al-Youm that there were unforgettable moments that he personally experienced with the department’s rescue team during major external disasters that occurred this year, most notably the Turkish earthquake, during which he assumed the leadership of the Emirati rescue team. Under the umbrella of the Joint Operations Command of the Armed Forces, the team faced complex challenges and mixed feelings of sadness when the bodies of the victims, especially children, were recovered, and joy after rescuing stranded victims, including an Arab family consisting of a mother and three children.

He added that he participated in the Emirati team that was hired by the State of Morocco among a limited number of international teams, pointing out that the rescuers and difficult missions of the Dubai Police now have experience and know-how in dealing with this type of disaster, as they went through various experiences in different circumstances and extreme climates and conditions. complexity, but they do not hesitate for a moment to provide aid and assistance within the framework of the humanitarian values ​​​​that the UAE has.

He pointed out that it coincided with the Moroccan earthquake, the major disaster that befell the city of Derna and other disaster-stricken areas in Libya, and the UAE land, air and sea rescue teams went there and recovered more than 100 victims in extremely difficult circumstances, but this is the condition of the rescuer and the nature of his work.

He continued that Dubai Police search and rescue personnel deal internally with dozens of accidents, and differ from others in that they are a common factor in rescue operations regardless of the nature of the accident, pointing out that among the incidents recorded this year were people falling into a tank, so the rescue team immediately moved to location and contributed to their recovery.

He mentioned that one of the tasks carried out by the administration was an accident that resulted from negligence and mismanagement of a workshop dedicated to the maintenance of delivery bikes, as it contained a duct to collect fuel and oil waste, while the workers there were using welding tools near the duct, and a fire broke out in it, and the place collapsed on the workers, so I intervened. Teams worked to extract them, after reviewing the cameras and determining the number of victims. Among the incidents was a person falling into a mixer designated for chopping cement. The strange thing is that the mixer was installed in a narrow place, and it is impossible to imagine how this man fell, and the work team was forced to cut an entire side of the mechanism to get him out.

He stressed that search and rescue teams play a major role in responding to collapse incidents. For example, there was a person who was working in a place and it collapsed on top of him, and only his head was visible, so the team worked carefully until they extricated him.

He stated that “a similar accident occurred in one of the northern emirates, where rock blocks collapsed on a person working in one of the crushers, and when he moved there with the work team, he realized from the beginning the difficulty of the man staying alive, and the surprise was that his brother worked with him in the same place as a driver on Another mechanism, so he was asked to remove the rocks quietly without digging deep, and he reached the location of the victim, and it turned out that he had died as a result of the accident, as he expected.”

Al Hammadi said: “The work teams usually move to serious accidents in which people are trapped inside vehicles, and it has been shown, according to the initial inspection, that sudden deviation from one lane to another, especially on highways, is one of the most common causes, as well as truck accidents, because of what they always leave behind.” Of huge losses.

• Removing 812 broken down vehicles from public roads and providing 454 activities.

Director of the Search and Rescue Department, Colonel Khaled Al-Hammadi, said that one of the difficult incidents that cannot be forgotten during the current year was when he referred to a fire accident in one of the commercial centers, and there was a partial collapse in the ceiling.

He added, “The situation inside the place was difficult, as he could not see the ceiling because it was covered in blackness caused by darkness and smoke. The team consisted of five officers and rescuers.”

He pointed out that he did not feel comfortable from the scene, and their mission was to rescue one of the victims, so he asked his men to retreat immediately, and within seconds the concrete ceiling completely collapsed, to the point that those outside the place thought that the work team was under the rubble, stressing that these were the moments that separated life and death.

He stated that this is not the only incident in which search and rescue personnel face these conditions, but this is the nature of their work to which they are trained and accustomed.

