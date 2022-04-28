Johnny de Mol had not yet completely disappeared from the program. In the logo at the opening tune of the program, the temporarily stopped host was extensively featured and the text ‘with Johnny’ was also visible. ,,I still see ‘HLF 8 with Johnny’ in the logo, but it’s me today”, responded Hélène Hendriks. Then jokingly: “And tomorrow there will be someone else.”

According to a spokesperson for Talpa, it is not yet known whether Hendriks will continue to present the talk show until the end of the season. The presenter has already stood in for De Mol before when he was ill.