Last night 255,000 viewers saw how Hélène Hendriks presented the talk show Hlf8 took on. A day earlier, Johnny de Mol had indicated in a statement that he would not return for the time being due to a new accusation against him. †Never a dull moment at Talpa”, the new presenter responded at the start of the program.
Johnny de Mol had not yet completely disappeared from the program. In the logo at the opening tune of the program, the temporarily stopped host was extensively featured and the text ‘with Johnny’ was also visible. ,,I still see ‘HLF 8 with Johnny’ in the logo, but it’s me today”, responded Hélène Hendriks. Then jokingly: “And tomorrow there will be someone else.”
According to a spokesperson for Talpa, it is not yet known whether Hendriks will continue to present the talk show until the end of the season. The presenter has already stood in for De Mol before when he was ill.
Impossible
De Mol has taken a step aside to work on his defense, he said on Tuesday evening. The 43-year-old presenter was previously accused by his ex Shima Kaes of assault during their relationship in 2015. The Public Prosecution Service is investigating the case. “In addition to the previous accusations and suspicions, a new, anonymous false accusation was made this week,” said De Mol at the end of his last broadcast. “This makes it impossible for me and the editors to continue this work.”
Text continues below the video:
In addition to the case around De Mol, there was also a huge riot around Johan Derksen and the program this week Today Inside, where Hendriks also regularly joins. He confessed in his youth after having put a candle in an unconscious woman after a drunken night out. The giggly reaction at the table and the jokes that were made about it led to a lot of criticism. Last night Derksen told me that he didn’t light the candle in stabbed the woman, but only among set her legs.
