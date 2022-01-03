Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 371,384 new examinations to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,515 new cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded cases to 769,608 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of a person as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2169 cases.

She expressed her regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 862 new cases of people infected with the virus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 747,715.



