Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 292,415 new examinations had been conducted, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,511 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 790,698.

The ministry also announced the death of three people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,177.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 795 new cases, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 754,688.

The Ministry announced the provision of 18,589 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday reached 22 million and 921 thousand and 62 doses. The vaccine distribution rate increases to 231.75 doses per 100 people.



