2500cc strong engine The new bike gets a 2500 cc, inline 3 cylinder engine that generates 165 Bhp of power and 221 Nm of torque. The special thing is that it has the largest engine given in any production motorcycle in the world, as well as its peak torque is also the highest. It has a 6 speed gear box.

What will change The rocket 3GT features standard gripped heats, along with adjustable footpegs and an adjustable backrest for the rider and pylon. In the new model, the seat height has been reduced by 23 mm while its weight has increased by 3 kg to 297 kg. Has been done. Along with this, the new variant has a rear-mounted handlebar while the Rocket 3R gets a flat handlebar.

Driving features like trains To improve driving, it has four modes, which are Road, Rain, Sports and Rider. It also features ABS, cornering ABS and traction control. Along with this, like expensive vehicles, it also offers features like cruise control and hill hold control.

What will be the price As an optional accessory, it offers integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated phone and music operation and a tire pressure monitoring system. The price of this bike in India can be around Rs 19 lakh and it will compete directly with the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

Triumph Motorcycle India is going to launch a new bike, Triumph Rocket 3 GT in India on 10 September. Another bike of the same series, Rocket 3 R, is already being sold in India, which costs Rs 18 lakh. The new Rocket 3 GT will be a touring model, with the same engine as the Rocket 3R. However, there is a slight difference in the look of both the bikes.