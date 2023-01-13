Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the total number of participants in the “Unemployment Insurance” system since the start of registration in the system (January 1) until yesterday (January 13), exceeded 250,000 subscribers, explaining that the system aims to secure income Temporary for the insured when he is unemployed at a low cost until alternative job opportunities are available, in a way that supports the professional path and living stability of the labor market without the employers incurring any costs. The Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, Khalil Khoury, called on workers in the labor market to expedite registration in the system that guarantees the continuity of a decent life for the insured and their families, and promotes balance within the labor market, to be more competitive and attractive to national and international talents, thus enhancing the presence of the UAE as an ideal destination for living and working. .

The insurance pool, which is represented by the Dubai Insurance Company, provides eight channels for registration and subscription to the “unemployment insurance” system: the website https://www.iloe.ae, the smart application of the insurance pool “iloe”, and self-service machines. Kiosk, business services centers, exchange centers, smart phone applications for banks and banks in the country, as well as text messages and telecom company bills.

According to the ministry, 88% of the subscribers preferred to subscribe to the system through the website, while 8% chose the smart application to subscribe to the system, and 4% chose to subscribe through other available channels.